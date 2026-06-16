Indian Navy Opens Applications For Permanent Commissioned Officers; Apply By June 18

The Indian Navy has invited applications from eligible unmarried men and women for Permanent Commissioned Officer posts under various branches. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official recruitment portal, with the registration process scheduled to close on June 18.

The recruitment drive offers an opportunity for young graduates and professionals to join the Navy as officers and build a career in one of the country's premier defence forces.

Vacancies Across Multiple Branches

The notification includes openings in several branches, including Executive, Education and Technical cadres. Selected candidates will undergo training before being commissioned as officers in the Indian Navy.

The recruitment aims to fill positions in different specialisations, allowing candidates from diverse educational backgrounds to apply, depending on the eligibility requirements of the branch concerned.

Read official notice here

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the Indian Navy's recruitment website. Applicants need to register, fill in the required details, upload relevant documents and submit the application before the deadline.

No application fee is required for the recruitment process.

Candidates should keep scanned copies of educational certificates, photographs and other necessary documents ready while filling out the online form.

Selection Process

The selection process generally involves shortlisting of applications based on academic performance, followed by the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview. Candidates who clear the SSB stage will have to undergo a medical examination before final selection.

The final merit list will be prepared based on candidates' performance in the selection process and the availability of vacancies.

Last Date is June 18

The Indian Navy has advised eligible candidates not to wait until the last moment and complete their applications well before the closing date. Those aspiring to serve the nation as commissioned officers can use this opportunity to begin a rewarding career in the armed forces.