Indian Navy Opens SSC IT Officer Entry For Men And Women; Apply Till June 1

Indian Navy SSC IT Executive Entry: The Indian Navy has invited applications from unmarried eligible men and women for the grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Information Technology (Executive Branch) under the January 2027 course at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kerala. The online application window, which opened on May 16, will remain open until June 1. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The recruitment is being conducted under the Special Naval Orientation Course commencing in January 2027. Selected candidates will be inducted as Sub Lieutenants after completion of training.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates born between January 2, 2002, and July 1, 2007 (both dates inclusive) are eligible to apply.

Applicants must have secured a minimum of 60% marks in English in Class 10 or Class 12, along with one of the following qualifications with at least 60% aggregate marks:

MSc, BE, BTech, or MTech in Computer Science, IT, Cyber Security, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, or related disciplines

MCA with BCA or BSc in Computer Science or Information Technology

Candidates appearing in the final year of qualifying degrees are also eligible, subject to fulfilling the minimum required marks at the time of selection.

A total of 15 vacancies have been announced for the SSC (Executive - Information Technology) entry for both men and women.

Selection Process

Shortlisting will be based on normalised marks obtained in the qualifying degree, followed by the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview. Final selection will be based on SSB performance, medical fitness, police verification, and availability of vacancies.

NCC 'C' certificate holders will receive a 5% relaxation in cut-off marks, subject to prescribed conditions.

Training and Service Tenure

Selected candidates will undergo a six-week Naval Orientation Course at INA Ezhimala, followed by professional training at naval establishments. Officers will be commissioned as Sub Lieutenants.

The Short Service Commission will be granted initially for 10 years, extendable by up to four additional years (in two terms of two years each), subject to service requirements and performance. Permanent commission will not be granted under this entry.

Pay and Allowances

The starting basic pay of a Sub Lieutenant is Rs 56,100 per month, along with applicable allowances as per regulations. Officers will also be covered under the Naval Group Insurance Scheme.

Important Instructions

Applicants must ensure accuracy while filling the online application, as multiple applications will lead to cancellation of candidature. All uploaded documents must be clear and legible, failing which the application may be rejected.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding shortlisting and SSB interviews.

Check the detailed notification here.