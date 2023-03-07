Navy Successfully Tests Fires Medium Range Missile From INS Visakhapatnam

The Indian Navy on Tuesday carried out a successful test-firing of a Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) from frontline warship INS Visakhapatnam, officials said.

The test firing validated the capability to engage the weapon as an anti-ship missile, they said.

The MRSAM has been produced at state-run Bharat Dynamics Ltd.

