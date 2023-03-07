Navy Successfully Tests Fires Medium Range Missile From INS Visakhapatnam

The Indian Navy on Tuesday carried out a successful test-firing of a Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) from frontline warship INS Visakhapatnam, officials said.
#IndianNavy successfully undertook MRSAM firing from #INSVisakhapatnam validating capability to engage Anti Ship Missiles.— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) March 7, 2023
MRSAM jointly developed by @DRDO_India & #IAI, & produced at #BDL reflects #IndianNavy's commitment to #AatmaNirbharBharat.@DefenceMinIndia@PMOIndiapic.twitter.com/I8LwCV2WWH
The test firing validated the capability to engage the weapon as an anti-ship missile, they said.
The MRSAM has been produced at state-run Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
