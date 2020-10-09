Navratri 2020: No Garba, Check Out Gujarat's SOPs For The Festive Season

Navratri 2020 Image: No Garba events allowed in Gujarat during Navratri due to Covid-19

On Navratri this year there will be no Garba event in Gujarat. The pomp and grandeur associated with Navratri in the state will be largely missing. The Gujarat government on Friday said Garba get-togethers will not be allowed during Navratri, starting October 17. A set of Covid-related guidelines for the festive season has been issued. Navratri in Gujarat usually sees large gatherings, which can lead to a spike in COVID-19 infections in the state, authorities said.

Navratri 2020: No Garba, Gujarat's Festive Season Guidelines

No Garba event will be allowed in Gujarat - big, medium or small

People can hold small gatherings for praying to Goddess Durga

More than 200 people cannot be present at the prayer sessions

Durga prayer sessions cannot exceed an hour

Strict vigil will be kept so that nobody can perform Garba at the gatherings

People who want to organise prayer sessions will need to take prior permission from the government

At prayer gatherings, COVID-19-related norms such as maintaining social distance, using masks and sanitizers are mandatory

Citizens above 65, children below 10, pregnant women and people with comorbidities should avoid participating in any public programme during Navratri

If any gathering is organised, people will have to do floor markings with minimum distance of six feet

Thermal scanners are compulsory at Navratri community prayers and other events

During Dussehra, burning of effigies of Ravana, Ramlila Yatras will not be allowed

Exhibitions and fairs will not be allowed from Navratri to Diwali

People have been advised to celebrate Dussehra, Durga Puja, Diwali, Gujarati New Year, Bhai Dooj and Sharad Poornima at home with families

For any functions like marriage ceremonies, up to 100 guests can attend. The same number of people are allowed at funerals as well

Navratri is one of the most popular festivals of Gujarat. Garba events attract revellers from across the world. Garba is a popular folk dance of Gujarat and is performed with passion and fervour during Navratri.