Navjot Sidhu Quits As Punjab Minister, Tweets Letter To Rahul Gandhi

Navjot Singh Sidhu tweeted his resignation letter dated June 10 today.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who did not take charge of his new ministry after the cabinet reshuffle in Punjab last month, said today that he has resigned from the state cabinet. He was stripped of key portfolios in the cabinet reshuffle following a public fallout with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Mr Sidhu tweeted a copy of his resignation letter dated June 10 which he submitted to Rahul Gandhi. "I hereby resign an Minister from the Punjab Cabinet," the 55-year-old leader wrote in the letter. In another tweet, he wrote: "Will be sending my resignation to the Chief Minister, Punjab."

My letter to the Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi Ji, submitted on 10 June 2019. pic.twitter.com/WS3yYwmnPl — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 14, 2019

Last month, he had tweeted pictures with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi after meeting them in Delhi. "Met the congress President, handed him my letter, appraised him of the situation," he wrote.

Met the congress President, handed him my letter, appraised him of the situation ! pic.twitter.com/ZcLW0rr8r3 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) June 10, 2019

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh aka "Captain" took away the Local Government portfolio from Mr Sidhu and assigned him Power and New and Renewable Energy Sources. His other portfolio of Tourism and Cultural Affairs was also taken over.

While the Congress delivered a relatively better outcome in Punjab in the national elections, where it won eight of 13 Lok Sabha seats, the rift between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu was apparent ever since the election campaign began.

Mr Sidhu had earlier accused the Chief Minister of blocking his wife Navjot Kaur's candidature from Amritsar.

On the day of the results, May 23, Amarinder Singh had said the Congress failed to do well in urban areas because Mr Sidhu had handled his portfolio poorly.

The Punjab cabinet met for the first time after the election result on June 6 where the reshuffle happened. The chief minister said the changes would "help further streamline the governing system and processes" and bring more transparency and efficacy to various departments.

However, declaring his discontent in public, Mr Sidhu went on Facebook Live the same day and said: "I cannot be taken for granted...I have been singled out in spite of collective responsibility."

Congress is already facing trouble in Karnataka and Goa where its legislators have resigned. The rift in the Punjab cabinet is set to add to party's woes.

