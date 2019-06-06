Navjot Sidhu Skips Cabinet Meet In Row With Boss Amarinder Singh: Top 10

Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu have been squabbling since Mr Sidhu quit the BJP.
Chandigarh, Punjab: Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is locked in a raging feud with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, skipped a cabinet meeting on Thursday. This is the first meeting after last month's national election, during which the two top leaders sparred openly and exposed the divide within the Congress in Punjab. Navjot Sidhu, a former cricketer and television personality, had also missed the previous meeting called by his boss. Their intense rivalry has marked the first two years of the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government.
Here is your ten-point cheat sheet on this big story:
Navjot Sidhu is the Local Bodies Minister in Amarinder Singh's cabinet. The meeting was reportedly called for discussions on cabinet changes. Last month, Mr Sidhu had stayed away from a meeting of lawmakers, ministers and newly-elected MPs.
The Amarinder Singh-Navjot Sidhu clash simmered throughout the election campaign with each blaming the other. Mr Sidhu accused the Chief Minister of blocking his wife Navjot Kaur's candidature from Amritsar. In a sulk, Mr Sidhu even went off the grid for more than 20 days without any explanation.
On May 23, Amarinder Singh had said the Congress failed to do well in urban areas because Mr Sidhu had handled his portfolio poorly. He also said his comments in the Guru Granth Sahib desecration had affected the party's performance in Bathinda.
The Akali Dal's Harsimrat Kaur Badal had defeated the Congress' Amarinder Singh Raja Warring by a margin of 21,772 votes in Bathinda. She described her victory as a "slap on the face of the Congress" for launching a "false campaign" against her.
The cricketer-turned politician retorted that he was being unfairly "singled out" for the party's poor performance in the state. He also claimed that "some people" wanted him out of the party.
Punjab was one of the few states where the Congress had anything at all to cheer about. The party won eight of 13 Lok Sabha seats, up from three in 2014.
Since the polls, there has been buzz about a cabinet rejig in which Mr Sidhu may be downgraded. The minister said he would not object if the government did change his portfolio. "If I have made any mistake, I am ready to accept it 100 times," he said.
The war between the two leaders peaked when Mr Sidhu defied Mr Singh - also called "captain' -- to go to Pakistan for former cricketer Imran Khan's oath ceremony.
The Punjab Chief Minister was also critical of Mr Sidhu over a controversial hug with Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa at that oath ceremony. "How could something like that be tolerated, especially by army personnel who are being killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists?" Amarinder Singh had questioned after the results, hinting that it could have been one of the many reasons for the Congress' loss in Bathinda.
The two leaders have been squabbling since Mr Sidhu quit the BJP and joined the Congress ahead of the 2017 assembly election in the state. But after Congress's victory, Mr Sidhu, who had been keen on a deputy Chief Minister's post, settled for a ministerial job.