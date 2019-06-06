Navjot Sidhu Skips Cabinet Meet In Row With Boss Amarinder Singh: Top 10

Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu have been squabbling since Mr Sidhu quit the BJP.

Chandigarh, Punjab: Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is locked in a raging feud with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, skipped a cabinet meeting on Thursday. This is the first meeting after last month's national election, during which the two top leaders sparred openly and exposed the divide within the Congress in Punjab. Navjot Sidhu, a former cricketer and television personality, had also missed the previous meeting called by his boss. Their intense rivalry has marked the first two years of the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government.