After No Response, Bihar Police Puts Notice Outside Navjot Singh Sidhu's Residence

Case was registered against Navjot Singh Sidhu for violation of the code of conduct (File)

Bihar police have put up a notice outside Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu's residence following no response from the latter to meet regarding a case registered against him.

Congress MLA M Sidhu was booked for violation of the code of conduct for making objectionable remarks against a community while addressing an election meeting in Katihar district of Bihar in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Since June 18, two sub-inspectors from Bihar Police have been waiting outside Mr Sidhu's residence for 4-5 hours daily to get his signature on a bail bond paper.

SI Janardhan Ram who came from Katihar said, "We came here on June 18. I come here daily since then, but no one receives it. Now I have placed a notice. We used to come here daily and sit for 4 to 5 hours."

"There was a case against former Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu during the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar for violation of model code of conduct," he said.

