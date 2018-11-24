Navjot Sidhu To Visit Pak For Kartarpur Border Corridor Ceremony: Report

This would be the second time Navjot Singh Sidhu is going to Pakistan this year

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will visit Pakistan to attend the ground-breaking ceremony for the Kartarpur border corridor, Pakistani media reported on Friday quoting the country's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the ceremony of the facilities at the crossing on the Pakistan side on November 28.

Mr Chaudhry confirmed that Mr Sidhu would visit the country, his second visit to Pakistan this year.

Mr Sindhu told Roznama Express that he has gladly accepted the invitation, sent by Mr Khan for the November 28 event. He said the Pakistani prime minister was his friend and he will visit the country whenever he is invited by him.

"I don't have words to express my joy," Mr Sidhu said.

A long-pending demand of the Sikh community to build a religious corridor linking Gurdaspur with a historic gurdwara in Pakistan may finally be fulfilled with both the countries announcing that stretches would be developed in their respective areas.

In a significant decision, the cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal to develop a corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district to the International Border to facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan.

The issue of Kartarpur Sahib came into focus after Navjot Singh Sidhu visited Pakistan in August to attend the inauguration of Mr Khan as Prime Minister.

After his return, Mr Sidhu said Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa had told him that Pakistan may open a corridor to Kartarpur Sahib.