Navjot Sidhu Responsible For Punjab Congress Crisis: Amarinder Singh's Wife

Amarinder SIngh has taken Punjab on a "road to progress", Congress MP Preneet Kaur said (File)

Congress MP Preneet Kaur today slammed disgruntled leaders who are seeking Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's replacement and held Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu responsible for the current situation in the party's state unit.

Ms Kaur, who is Amarinder Singh's wife, asked those who have raised a banner of revolt against the chief minister to refrain from raking up such issues as it was "damaging" the party ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

She praised the chief minister for leading the party to "many victories" and taking Punjab on a "road to progress".

Four ministers and several party legislators have gone against Amarinder Singh and sought his replacement, saying they have "lost faith in him" over the issue of unfulfilled promises.

Talking to the media, Ms Kaur asked the leaders to play a positive role to bring the party back to power in the upcoming elections.

Asked if some leaders were unhappy after the four-and-half-years of the Congress government's tenure, she said, "First ask them were they happy during the four-and-half-years. This is not the time to say such things... it is damaging the party."

To a question on why some party leaders were raising voices against the chief minister all of a sudden, she said, "For four-and-half-years, it was ok. But now it is for the (party) high command to take note and see what is actually going on on the ground and do what is best for the party."

When asked whether she holds Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Sidhu responsible for the current situation, she replied, "Of course, he is. He is the one who started (with) his advisers."

Amarinder Singh showed "great maturity and great largeness of heart" after the party high command decided to appoint Navjot Sidhu as the party's state unit chief, Ms Kaur said.

"Once the decision had been taken by the high command (that) Sidhu was coming, the Chief Minister said 'yes, it is the Congress president's decision, I abide by it'."

"They (disgruntled leaders) should also fall in line. This is not the time to rake up all things. You raked them up at the party platform. We want a united Congress to fight the elections," she said.

Asked if those leaders who are unhappy with the chief minister want his replacement, Ms Kaur said, "That is not up to them. It is up to the high command."

Amarinder Singh has done "his best" as a party leader, she said.

"He has led the party to many victories. He has done whatever the high command asked. He fought against (Arun) Jaitley and won (from the Amritsar seat)," Ms Kaur said.

"He has done good work for Punjab amid the coronavirus pandemic and monetary concerns. He took Punjab on a road to progress in every constituency," she added.