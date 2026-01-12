Navi Mumbai Airport To be Named After D B Patil, Says Devendra Fadnavis

The Navi Mumbai International Airport will be named after the people's leader, late D B Patil, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, asserting that the facility will play a key role in the region's economic expansion.

Addressing a public meeting in Airoli during the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation election campaign, Fadnavis said, "The international airport started in Navi Mumbai will be named after the people's leader late D B Patil," and added that the project would strengthen growth in multiple sectors.

Devendra Fadnavis said Navi Mumbai is an extension of Mumbai and will emerge as the next engine of economic growth.

He said the airport would support sectors such as pharmaceuticals, innovation, food processing, services, and import-export, enabling the city to expand its economic base.

"Various infrastructure projects are underway to address traffic congestion, including a new junction at Kalamboli and the Kharghar-Turbhe tunnel. A metro network was being developed through CIDCO to improve connectivity across the city," he said.

Fadnavis added that the Shilar and Poshir projects would address the drinking water needs of Navi Mumbai residents in the coming days.

"An EduCity would be developed in Navi Mumbai, which would attract leading universities from across the world and provide education and employment opportunities to students locally," the chief minister said.

Addressing housing concerns, he said redevelopment of houses at the Ghansoli simplex would be undertaken, while the APMC market would be developed at the same location.

He added that tenders had been floated for a multi-speciality hospital in Belapur and work on a central library at Manpada had also begun.

Fadnavis said the government would introduce schemes for the fishermen community and locals.

He appealed to voters to elect BJP candidates with a large majority on January 15, stating that the government would take responsibility for the city's development over the next five years.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)