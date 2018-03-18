Naveen Patnaik's BJD Yet To Decide On Trust Vote Against Government

"The party has not yet decided on the matter. Now, President Ram Nath Kovind is on a tour to the state. The chief minister (Naveen Patnaik) will take a decision once the president ends his tour," BJD spokesman and Rajya Sabha MP P K Deb told reporters.
The BJD has 20 members in the Lok Sabha and eight MPs in the Rajya Sabha.
"The regional parties will play key role in the no-confidence motion against the Modi government," BJD's Puri MP Pinaki Mishra said.
"Our government will remain unaffected. As the concept of Third Front has failed, the no-confidence motion will have no impact on the NDA government," Mr Oram said.