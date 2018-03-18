Naveen Patnaik's BJD Yet To Decide On Trust Vote Against Government The BJD has 20 members in the Lok Sabha and eight MPs in the Rajya Sabha.

Share EMAIL PRINT Naveen Patnaik is expected to take a decision in a few days (File) Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal is yet to take a decision on whether to support the trust vote moved by TDP against the Narendra Modi-led government, a party leader said.



"The party has not yet decided on the matter. Now, President Ram Nath Kovind is on a tour to the state. The chief minister (Naveen Patnaik) will take a decision once the president ends his tour," BJD spokesman and Rajya Sabha MP P K Deb told reporters.



The BJD has 20 members in the Lok Sabha and eight MPs in the Rajya Sabha.



"The regional parties will play key role in the no-confidence motion against the Modi government," BJD's Puri MP Pinaki Mishra said.



Meanwhile, Union minister Jual Oram expressed confidence that there was no threat to the Central government in wake of the motion issued by the TDP.



"Our government will remain unaffected. As the concept of Third Front has failed, the no-confidence motion will have no impact on the NDA government," Mr Oram said.



