Naveen Patnaik Urges BJD Lawmakers To Donate 1-Month Salary To Party Fund

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Odisha Chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday urged the party MPs and MLAs to donate their one-month salary to the party fund to make the party financially strong.

Ahead of the regional party's 21st foundation day on December 26, in a letter to all the party leaders, workers, legislators and parliamentarians, Mr Patnaik said that all the payments to the party should be made in cheques and online payment.

While acknowledging contribution of functionaries, Mr Patnaik said the MPs and MLAs should donate their one-month salary to make the party financially strong.

Mr Patnaik in the letter also asked the BJD district presidents to request the party's well-wishers and supporters who want to help the party to donate to the party through cheque or online.

As per the Section 80GGC of Income Tax Act 1961-2017, the contributions given by any person to the BJD will be tax-free completely, Mr Patnaik said in the letter.

He also said that there is no limit of cash to be received as donation and contribution to the party.

Mr Patnaik said that BJD being a regional party totally depends on the internal funding. He praised the contribution of the party in blood donation sector.

He said the 'Jeevan Bindu (blood donation) programme launched by the BJD on the occasion of late Biju Patnaiks birth anniversary on March 5, 2015, has now become a mass movement.

"Probably, we are the only one political party in the country in collecting 3 lakh units blood under the social programme," Mr Patnaik said in the letter.

Assembly elections in Odisha are due next year along with the Lok Sabha polls.