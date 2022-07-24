Naveen Patnaik Meets 'Daughter Of Odisha' President-Elect Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu conveyed her thanks to Naveen Patnaik for extending support.

BJD supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday along with his party MPs met President-elect Droupadi Murmu here and congratulated her on winning the election.

Droupadi Murmu is from from Odisha and was also a minister in the BJD-BJP alliance government in the state. She will take oath as the 15th President of India on Monday.

Mr Patnaik congratulated Droupadi Murmu on her thumping victory in the presidential election and wished her all the best, BJD MP Sasmit Patra, who accompanied him, said.

The president-elect also conveyed her thanks to Mr Patnaik for extending support to her candidature.

Describing her as the daughter of Odisha, Patnaik said Droupadi Murmu's win in the election was a very proud moment for everyone in the state, the chief minister said Wishing Murmu the very best for her tenure ahead, Patnaik termed her journey from a humble beginning to becoming the first citizen of the country inspiring and a shining example of women empowerment.

Droupadi Murmu won the presidential election against joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha after securing 64 per cent votes. BJD was the first non-NDA party to announce its support for Murmu's candidature.

