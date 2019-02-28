National Science Day: A Day To Celebrate Scientist CV Raman's Discovery

National Science Day: CV Raman discovered the Raman Effect on this day in 1928.

National Science Day is celebrated across India on February 28. Famous Indian scientist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman or CV Raman discovered the Raman Effect on this day in 1928. For his discovery, Sir CV Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930. In honour of this discovery and as a mark of tribute to the scientist, National Science Day was marked for the first time on February 28, 1987. For the past 32 years, every 28 February has been celebrated as a remembrance of CV Raman's contribution to science and the Indian scientific community.



Know About Raman Effect:



Raman effect is the inelastic scattering of a photon by molecules which are excited to higher vibrational or rotational energy levels.



Importance Of National Science Day:



Science and technology should be applied in daily life - that's the message that National Science Day spreads every year. The day brings scientists and science lovers together as various programmes are organised to bring the scientific community closer. Educational institutes organise science fairs and researchers get a chance to showcase their latest discoveries.

Theme of National Science Day 2019:

This year the theme for the National Science Day is: Science for people and people for science.

About CV Raman:

CV Raman was born on November 7, 1888 He was a Tamil physicist who carried out ground-breaking work in the field of light scattering. Apart from getting Nobel Prize for Physics, India honoured him with its highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna in 1954.