NIA Constable Arrested For Trying To Steal Rs 1.2 Crore Fake Notes

A case was registered by Delhi Police last week (Representational)

A constable of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and a pantry staff were arrested for allegedly trying to steal Rs 1.2 crore fake Indian currency notes from the vault of the anti-terror investigating agency, presuming it to be genuine notes, an official said today.

The fake notes, which were seized by the NIA while probing a case from Gurgaon in May, were kept in the vault of the NIA Headquarters.

The constable and the pantry staff were arrested and a case was registered by Delhi Police last week, a government official said.

Probably, the constable, who was on deputation in the NIA, and the pantry staff thought these were genuine notes and that is why they tried to steal them, he said.

