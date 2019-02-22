'Killing People For Money': Green Court Raps Haryana Over Brick Kilns

"You are killing people for making money," the green court said (Representational)

The National Green Tribunal Thursday rapped the Haryana government for extending time limit for adoption of Zig Zag technology for running of the brick kilns in the state, saying it was killing people for making money.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel slammed the state government for not monitoring the air quality and asked why it should not stay the operation of impugned order till further orders.

"Did you check the air quality before issuing extension orders. You are killing people for making money. How can you exercise your power in such a manner, don't you owe any duty towards people. You have no concern for people," the bench observed.

The tribunal has posted the matter for hearing on April 5.

During the hearing, the lawyer appearing for the state government told the tribunal that extension of the time limit for the adoption of the Zig Zag technology has been done in non-NCR regions.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Haryana residents Dinesh Chahal and others challenging the December 7, 2018 order issued by Director of Food, Civil supplies and Consumers Affairs of the state government extending time limit for adoption of Zig Zag technology for running of the brick kilns from September 30, 2018 to July 31, 2019.

According to the applicants, brick kilns contribute to air pollution which affects public health.

It is alleged in the plea that 28,965 persons lost their life in Haryana due to air pollution and longevity of life has been reduced.

"The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) issued direction on December 30, 2015 that in Delhi and NCR region, natural draft brick kilns with Zig Zag technology be introduced. The Environmental Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) also asked the NCR States to use Zig Zag technology for brick kilns during the winter of 2017-2018," the plea said.

"The state of Haryana has been extending the time prescribed by the CPCB illegally and has now passed the impugned order," it said.

In Zig Zag kilns, bricks are arranged to allow hot air to travel in a zigzag path which results in better mixing of air and fuel allows complete combustion, reducing coal consumption by about 20 per cent.