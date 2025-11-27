National Conference Keeps This Leader Out As It Reviews Bypolls Debacle

The ruling National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday began a two-day working committee meeting to discuss the recent bypolls debacle and the party's strategy on the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory (UT). NC President Farooq Abdullah will chair the meeting in Srinagar. The meeting aims to discuss strengthening the party at grassroots, reviewing current development, and the future course of action.

"The working committee will have comprehensive deliberations on all the important matters and political activities, organisational issues and challenges faced by Jammu and Kashmir," a party leader said.

One NC Leader Not Invited To Meeting

Aga Ruhullah, the NC's estranged MP (Member of Parliament), will not attend the meeting. Sources told NDTV that Ruhullah was not invited, as the NC considers him the main reason for the party's defeat in the recently concluded by-polls.

Following the NC's defeat and the PDP's victory during the by-polls in Budgam, Ruhullah's supporters were seen celebrating. Meanwhile, soon after the results, Ruhullah took a veiled dig at Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, blaming him for arrogance.

Quoting a verse from the holy Quran, he said, "Arrogance is the recipe for disaster." In the past, the NC leader has often blamed Abdullah for arrogance.

Abdullah hit back and termed the party's defeat (in the by-polls) as a political suicide of "political suicide of Aga Ruhullah". Several party leaders have already spoken against Ruhullah and have asked for his resignation.

According to party insiders, the two-day working committee meeting will see a discussion on taking disciplinary action against him.

The meeting comes at a time when the NC and Omar Abdullah have been blamed for doing very little for restoring statehood and constitutional safeguards for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Since the NC emerged victorious in last year's assembly elections, it even failed to start a dialogue process with the Centre on these issues.

There is also no outreach to garner support of opposition parties in the country for restoration of statehood. On the governance front, Abdullah has often blamed dual control in the union territory for impeding decision-making and effective governance.

Even as Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha has sweeping powers on key matters, Abdullah has not been able to exert his authority in the department which falls under his jurisdiction. The party is also feeling hard-pressed because the government couldn't fulfil any of the key promises it has made in the manifesto.

Rationalising reservations where the general category is feeling marginalised remains unfulfilled despite the cabinet approving a subcommittee report which has recommended changes to the current reservation policy in J&K. In a region with a 70% general category population, over 60% of jobs have been reserved for various categories.