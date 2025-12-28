National Conference MLA's Fund To Beautify J&K Temple Gets Local Support

National Conference MLA Sajjad Shaheen has taken a significant step to foster unity in Jammu and Kashmir's Banihal. In a gesture of communal harmony amid divisive politics that try to polarise communities, Shaheen's initiative stood out as a step toward inclusivity and mutual respect.

The MLA gave Rs 10 lakh for beautification of Shri Radhakrishnan Mandir and Rs 2 lakh for the construction of the shamshan ghat (cremation ground).

This gesture underscored his commitment to promoting interfaith understanding and cooperation, locals said. They have welcomed the initiative and expressed appreciation for Shaheen's efforts to bridge any communal divide.

"It's a wonderful gesture that brings our communities closer," said a local resident.

"We need more leaders like Sajjad Shaheen who prioritise unity and harmony."

The locals said his actions reflect the values of inclusivity and respect for diversity, essential for a harmonious society. His initiative serves as a model for others to follow, demonstrating that communal harmony is achievable through mutual respect and cooperation, they said.