"Nation First": PM Modi Lists Government's Key Achievements Over 12 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that his government's 12 years in office have been dedicated to trust, development and public welfare. He highlighted a series of welfare schemes, infrastructure projects and digital initiatives undertaken during this period.

PM Modi said the government has worked with the spirit of "Nation First" and focused on empowering youth, women and farmers. "The past 12 years of our government have been dedicated to trust, development, and public welfare," he wrote on X.

"With the blessings of 1.4 billion fellow citizens and the spirit of nation first, we have spared no effort in empowering our youth, women, and our farmer brothers and sisters. It is the result of these tireless efforts that today, from infrastructure to the digital revolution, the country has gained a new identity on the global stage," he added.

PM Modi further said that the government will continue its efforts to improve people's lives and make India a developed nation. "To realise the resolve of a developed India, we will continue to move forward relentlessly on this path of service, good governance, and prosperity."

The Prime Minister also shared a poster that outlined the government's key achievements in 12 years.

The report said more than 81 crore people are receiving free food grains every month, over 4 crore houses have been built under the PM Awas Yojana and more than 10.5 crore rural households have received tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

It highlighted that over 32 crore women have opened Jan Dhan bank accounts, around 3 crore women have become "Lakhpati Didis", while nearly 10 crore toilets have been constructed and over 91 lakh self-help groups strengthened across the country.

The report said that around 2 crore youth are expected to receive skill training. More than Rs 40 lakh crore disbursed through the Mudra loan scheme and over 10,000 startups recognised and supported through government initiatives.

In the healthcare sector, the report highlighted that more than 70 crore people are covered under health insurance schemes. Over 60 crore people are receiving free treatment benefits. Around 19,000 affordable medicines are available through Jan Aushadhi centres and more than 90 percent immunisation coverage has been achieved.

The NDA government implemented farmer-focused measures, including direct income support of over Rs 4.3 lakh crore under the PM-KISAN scheme, distribution of 44 crore soil health cards and procurement of crops worth Rs 26 lakh crore at the minimum support price (MSP).

On the digital front, the report said UPI transactions have crossed Rs 2,125 lakh crore in value, and around 1.6 lakh post offices are connected digitally. India now has over 151 crore mobile connections and 130 crore internet users, the report said.

Many major infrastructure projects were implemented, including 26 greenfield expressways, over 1,100 km of metro rail networks, expanded railway infrastructure and growth in the number of operational airports from 74 to 164.

The report also highlighted the government's focus on national security, stating that India's defence exports have crossed Rs 38,400 crore. It mentioned the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the redevelopment of major religious and cultural sites such as Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Mahakal Lok and Kartarpur-related initiatives.