'Godse's Sons': Congress As BJP MP Says Gandhi Freedom Struggle 'Drama'

Congress leader BK Hariprasad condemned BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's remarks on Mahatma Gandhi.

Congress leader BK Hariprasad has condemned BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde for saying that the freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi was "drama" and called him a "son" of Nathuram Godse.

"Only sons of Nathuram Godse can make such comments on Mahatma Gandhi," Mr Hariprasad said.

Anantkumar Hegde had described the freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi as "drama" and said his "blood boiled" when he read history and "such people came to be called Mahatma". The entire freedom movement was "staged with the consent and support of the British", said Mr Hegde, according to news agency ANI.

"None of these so-called leaders were beaten up by the cops even once. Their independence movement was one big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British. It was not a genuine fight. It was an adjustment freedom struggle," he had said.

The Trinamool Congress also lent its support to Congress as its leader Saugata Roy said people like Anant Hegde cause shame to the nation.

"We are a supporter of Gandhi and they (BJP) are Nathuram Godse supporters. People of this country should see how BJP MPs are as they insult father of the nation," he added.

BJP leaders too found it difficult to defend Mr Hegde on the controversial remarks.

Senior leader Jagdambika Pal said: "The whole world knows about Gandhi and it may be his personal opinion."

Union Minister Ashwani Choubey said that Mr Hegde should not have made the comment and added that Mahatma Gandhi is a well-respected figure in the nation.

Another BJP MP from Haryana, Sanjay Bhatia, said: "The Congress did not implement what Gandhi preached. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who implemented Gandhi's teachings in letter and spirit."