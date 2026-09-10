BJP Plans 13-Day Anti-Drug Campaign In Punjab Ahead Of 2027 Polls: Sources

Months before Punjab heads to the polls, the BJP is preparing a statewide campaign against drug abuse, one that party leaders hope will resonate beyond a conventional political outreach exercise.

Called the "Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra," the march is scheduled to begin on September 18 and conclude on September 30. It will start in Pathankot, travel through large parts of the state over 13 days, and culminate in Jalandhar with a major rally, sources said.

The yatra comes against a clear political backdrop. With the AAP government facing criticism over law and order and Punjab's drug problem, the BJP appears keen to position itself on the issue ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin will flag off the yatra, sources said, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to attend the concluding event in Jalandhar. Five major rallies are planned during the campaign.

The party is also attempting to ensure the yatra does not appear to be a routine political roadshow. Families affected by drug addiction are expected to share their experiences at several stops, with the focus being on personal stories as much as political messaging.

Alongside the rallies, the BJP is preparing what it calls a "drug abuse chargesheet", a document outlining its allegations against the AAP government's handling of narcotics control, which will be distributed during the campaign.

The party also plans to involve NGOs working on de-addiction, youth clubs, sports bodies, rehabilitation centres and village-level anti-drug committees. Pledge-signing campaigns against drug use are scheduled at multiple locations along the route.

According to sources, the outreach target is ambitious, with the party aiming to reach nearly three crore people through ground events, local engagement initiatives and a social media campaign.

A women-centric outreach programme under the Nari Shakti banner is also planned, along with visits to rehabilitation centres. In a symbolic move, a BJP delegation is expected to visit the ancestral village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh during the campaign.

The BJP has frequently used uatras as a tool to expand its grassroots presence, and Punjab appears to be its latest testing ground. While the 2027 elections are still some distance away, the party has clearly begun laying the groundwork.

The yatra's logo is expected to be unveiled shortly, marking the campaign's formal launch.