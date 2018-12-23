'Pakistan Is Terroristan, It Need Not Teach Us Anything,' Says BJP

Imran Khan said he would show the Narendra Modi government "how to treat minorities" (File Photo)

The BJP on Sunday said Pakistan is 'terroristan' and it need not teach India anything, a day after its Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would show the Narendra Modi government "how to treat minorities".

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also said that Mr Khan can "surely teach Congress a lot. After all, the party considers the nation angelic".

"Pakistan is 'terroristan'. It gave shelter to (Osama Bin) Laden. It need not teach us anything," he said.

Addressing an event in Lahore on Saturday, Imran Khan referred to actor Naseeruddin Shah's remarks on mob violence in India and said, "We will show the Modi government how to treat minorities. Even in India, people are saying that minorities are not being treated as equal citizens."

In a video interview with Karwan-e-Mohabbat India, the veteran actor had said the death of a cow was being given importance over killing of a policeman in India.

"There is complete impunity for those who take law into their own hands...I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks, 'Are you a Hindu or a Muslim?' They will have no answer. It worries me that I don't see the situation improving anytime soon," Mr Shah had said.