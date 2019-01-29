Naseeruddin Shah, Aamir Khan Are Like 'Traitors', Says RSS' Indresh Kumar

Naseeruddin Shah once again targeted by RSS. This time called a "traitor" by Indresh Kumar

Veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Aamir Khan have been called "traitors" by senior leader of Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh (RSS) Indresh Kumar. "They may be good actors but they don't deserve respect as they are traitors. They are like Mir Jafar and Jaichand," Indresh Kumar said at a public event in Aligarh on Monday. He also targeted Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.

This is not the first time that Naseeruddin Shah is facing the Sangh parivaar's wrath. Both the RSS and the BJP leaders had called him a "traitor" after he had claimed that India has turned into a land where a cow is given more importance than a policeman, after the killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Bulandshahr mob violence.

The Uttar Pradesh BJP chief, Mahendranath Pandey had said "In one of his movies, he played the role of a Pakistani agent. I think he is growing into that character now." Mr Pandey was referring to Sarfarosh, a 1999 Bollywood movie that had Naseeruddin Shah playing the role of a Pakistani spy. His performance had won him widespread critical acclaim.

The RSS leader said that India needs Muslims like former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and not like Ajmal Kasab, the terrorist who was caught alive after 26/11 attacks. "India doesn't need Muslim youth like Kasab, Yakub, and Ishrat Jahan but rather those who walk on the path shown by Kalam. Those who walk on the path of Kasab will be considered only as traitors," said the RSS leader.

Indresh Kumar also alleged that that the Congress, Left parties, communal forces and few judges are responsible for the delay in the Ayodhya case hearing.

"The first reason for the delay in the construction of Ram Temple is Congress, second are the Left parties, third is the communal religious forces and the fourth are a few judges who are delaying justice. I appeal to the saints and sadhus to sit on dharna outside the Congress office, offices of the Left parties and outside the house of Judges who are delaying the matter," he added.

The Supreme Court cancelled the hearing in the Ayodhya title suit case, slated for January 29, due to the unavailability of one of the judges, Justice SA Bobde.

