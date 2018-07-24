'Mob Killings Will End If Sin Of Cow Killing Is Stopped': RSS Leader

Indresh Kumar also commented on the mob attack on social activist Swami Agnivesh.

As a group of ministers examines ways of preventing mob killings that have caused nationwide anger and concern, RSS leader Indresh Kumar has offered his own antidote. "If the sin of cow-killing ends, then this problem will be solved," he suggested on Monday.

In the latest incident on Friday, a man attacked by a mob on suspicion of cow smuggling in Rajasthan's Alwar bled out as policemen took him to hospital three hours after they found him. The policemen first made arrangements for Rakbar Khan's cows before taking him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Indresh Kumar, a senior leader of the RSS or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh - the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP - said: "Jesus was born in a cowshed and that is why in Christianity they talk of mother cow. In Mecca and Medina killing cows is a crime. Can't we vow not to kill cows, to free humanity of this sin? If this happens then our problem of mob lynching will be solved."

Confronting outrage over the conduct of the policemen in Rajasthan, a state which is ruled by the BJP, the central government yesterday set up a group of ministers led by Home Minister Rajnath Singh to examine ways to stop such mob attacks and report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indresh Kumar also commented on the mob attack on social activist Swami Agnivesh in Jharkhand's Pakur last week, allegedly by activists of BJP-affiliated youth groups who

accused him of speaking against Hindus.

"It is wrong and condemnable. But nobody has the right to hurt others' sentiments in the name of freedom of expression," said Mr Kumar, an executive committee member of the RSS.

He said a "strong law" was needed against those who hurt religious faith.

Asked about mob attacks in various parts of the country, Mr Kumar said, "Any mob lynching incident is condemnable."

(With inputs from PTI)