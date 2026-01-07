Narrow Escape For MK Stalin As His Vehicle's Tyre Burst On Way To Airport

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had a narrow escape on Tuesday when a vehicle in which he was travelling suffered a tyre burst while returning to the Madurai airport after attending a government function in Dindigul district. The Chief Minister was unharmed and was immediately shifted to another vehicle, police said.

The incident occurred after Stalin concluded a day-long official visit during which he inaugurated completed projects, laid foundation stones for new works and distributed welfare assistance at a large public function in Dindigul. He was travelling in a Land Rover Defender SUV, though police sources clarified that the vehicle was owned by a DMK functionary.

"There was a tyre-related issue. The Chief Minister was swiftly moved to another car, and there was no danger," a senior police officer said. However, there were conflicting accounts, with another officer describing the incident as a routine tyre puncture rather than a burst. Police confirmed that Stalin was returning to Madurai airport at the time of the incident.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister presided over a major government programme in Dindigul, unveiling development works and welfare measures with a combined outlay of Rs 1,595 crore, according to an official release

The Chief Minister also used the platform to launch a sharp political attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, particularly on the question of religious rights and temple administration in Tamil Nadu. Referring to Shah's recent remarks alleging curbs on Hindu religious practices in the State, Stalin dismissed the charge as "baseless" and said it ignored ground realities.

Stalin pointed out that under the present DMK government, consecration ceremonies (kumbhabhishekam) had been conducted in nearly 4,000 temples, and that temple lands worth about Rs 7,701 crore, covering over 7,600 acres, had been retrieved from encroachments. "The Dravidian model government protects the rights of all faiths and ensures dignity for every belief," he said.

His remarks come amid the recent order of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court upholding a single judge order to light a deepam on the pillar next to the Thiruparankundram hilltop dargah. Without naming the case directly, Stalin accused sections of the BJP of attempting to politicise faith and create divisions in Tamil Nadu.

"The people of Tamil Nadu will not allow religious harmony to be disturbed for political gain," the Chief Minister said, adding that the 2026 Assembly election would be a decisive battle over whether the State should be governed from Chennai or "remote-controlled from Delhi."

Stalin later proceeded to the airport and left Madurai as scheduled, officials said, with security arrangements reviewed following the convoy incident.