PM Modi To Host Dinner For All Members Of Parliament Tomorrow

The invitation to all the members of the parliament was extended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to all members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

All India | | Updated: June 19, 2019 11:21 IST
Ahead of start of the 17th Lok Sabha, PM Modi has urged all leaders to keep political differences aside.


New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for all the members of the parliament on Thursday.

The dinner will take place at Ashoka Hotel in Delhi, sources said.

The invitation was extended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to all members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

It will be the first time that the Prime Minister will be meeting all the members of the parliament after the new government was formed last month.

PM Modi will chair a meeting of the presidents of all political parties today to discuss the idea of "One Country, One Election" along with other issues of national importance in both the Houses of Parliament.

During the all-party meet on Sunday, ahead of the start of the 17th Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister had urged all leaders to keep their political differences aside.

