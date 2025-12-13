'Congress Is A Great Party, But Needs To Revive': Ex-Leader Ashwani Kumar

There cannot be an effective opposition in the country without the Congress, but the party has “somewhere lost ground”, former Union minister Ashwani Kumar said on Friday, adding that it is a “national obligation” for the party to revive itself.

Speaking at the launch of his book ‘Guardians of the Republic', Kumar said of all the qualities of democratic leadership, the most important is magnanimity.

“You need not the narrowness of mind, but the largeness of spirit, the magnanimity of the heart. That is the quality of leadership which Manmohan Singh represented... And that is the leadership that Jawaharlal Nehru represented,” Kumar, a former Congress leader, said.

He also clarified that he does not believe that any prime minister will do “everything wrong”.

“The impression that this regime does everything wrong, that this prime minister does everything wrong, is also not correct,” he said.

Asked if his ideology was still inclined towards the Congress, which he quit, Kumar said, “I still have the greatest regard for the Congress party for its ideological orientation. I have great respect even for its present leaders.” “I may have left the party, but I have the highest personal respect for Sonia Gandhi for unfailingly maintaining civility and decency in public life. In my long, personal association with her, I never found her to be arrogant. She has strong views. She has strong likes, and dislikes. That I can concede.

“But she represents dignity and civility in public life. And I must give her one final and ultimate credit. When there were so many people among whom she could choose to be a prime minister, she chose Manmohan Singh for his civility and dignity,” Kumar said.

However, asked about the party being unable to defeat the BJP, he said it needs to look inwards.

“Congress is a great party, and there cannot be an effective opposition in the country without it. That is a certainty. It still has its influence across the country. But yes, somewhere it has lost ground,” Kumar said.

“It must look inward for the weaknesses rather than finding fault with the opposition parties,” he added.

Kumar also said that the BJP is under no obligation to strengthen the Congress.

“Congress will have to strengthen itself from within by looking inwards, by introspecting… For example, Rahul Gandhi, his heart is in the right place. He is an idealist. He speaks for the poor. And I like that. But somewhere, the messaging of the Congress has gone wrong. I don't know. I cannot comment,” Kumar said.

“I am no one to pass judgment. They have to discover. They are very wise people, very wise leaders. It is a national obligation of the Congress to revive itself, to strengthen itself. And I wish it the very best,” he added.

The book was launched by former Supreme Court judge Madan Lokur and former foreign secretary Shyam Saran. The session was moderated by senior journalist Neerja Chowdhury.

Late Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur, former vice-president M Hamid Ansari, and ex-Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad were also present.

Commenting on the opposition's charge of “vote chori”, Kumar said it should be considered, but added that when they form governments based on the results of elections conducted using EVMs, the charge loses credibility.

“The entire opposition is emphasising, reiterating and claiming day in and day out about elections being stolen. I have not really gone into it. I don't know whether EVMs have been manipulated or can be manipulated... But if the opposition is saying something, it is certainly entitled to be considered,” Kumar said.

“The possibility should be considered by those entrusted with the task of ensuring free and fair elections,” he added.

“However, a party that chooses to accept a favourable verdict and form the government, as the Congress has in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka... it loses its moral credibility when it questions only the elections it loses. You can't have it both ways," he said.

“I am not for a moment saying that those who are saying elections are stolen are wrong. I am only choosing to advise them that if you want to take a moral high ground, you have to walk the talk ... Otherwise, you have no credentials,” Kumar added.

Talking about the book, Kumar said it addresses Constitutional issues relating to democracy, human dignity and human rights.

The issues raised in the book are central to the future of India and its democracy, he said. The book is a collection of essays which explores the meaning of liberty, equality and justice in everyday life.

