PM Modi, Others' Photo On Scarecrow Lands UP Man In Jail

UP Police acted on it after getting a complaint on Twitter. (Representational)

A man has been arrested for sharing on WhatsApp a morphed picture with mugshots of eminent personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stuck to a scarecrow.

Senior police officer Chakresh Mishra on Saturday said Abhishek Gupta, a resident of Chandausi area, shared the picture as his WhatsApp status after editing it by himself.

In the picture shared on the messenger app by the accused, faces of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and others can be seen pasted on a scarecrow.

It is a morphed photograph, according to police.

Police acted on it after getting a complaint on Twitter.

Mr Gupta was arrested and a case registered in this regard at Chandausi Kotwali police station, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)