Narendra Modi In Russia LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Vladimir Putin's Informal Summit In Sochi

This is PM Modi's second visit to Russia after June last year

Here are the Live updates of the informal summit in Sochi:



07:48 (IST) The summit is likely to be held at the private 'dacha' or villa of Mr Putin set against the currently pre-monsoon like pleasant weather of the Black Sea resort. Mr Putin's residence in Sochi is unmarked on maps and is hidden on a mountainside. The property is supposed to have cost nearly a whopping $1 billion. It is possible that Mr Putin is very fond of Sochias he also hosted German Chancellor Angela Merkel there on May 18. 07:36 (IST) PM Modi had yesterday tweeted that the meeting will strengthen ties between the two nations.

Am confident the talks with President Putin will further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. @KremlinRussia_E@PutinRF_Eng - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2018 PM Modi had yesterday tweeted that the meeting will strengthen ties between the two nations. 07:33 (IST) PM Modi has left for Russia from the airport.







PM Modi has left for Russia from the airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's informal summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is to take place in the afternoon today in Sochi where the two leaders will discuss developmental priorities and bilateral matters of their respective countries. This is the first informal summit between the two leaders. They last met in June 2017, and this is PM Modi's second visit to Russia. PM Modi is flying in only for a day for this summit at the "invitation of Mr Putin" and it comes close on the heels of the unique "informal summit" held between India and China recently in Wuhan. This is a new way PM Modi is handling foreign policy through a deeply personalised touch.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed hope that his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin would further strengthen the "special and privileged" strategic partnership between India and Russia and tweeted that he was looking forward to the meeting.