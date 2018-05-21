US Sanctions, Bilateral Issues Could Be Part Of PM Modi-Putin's 'No-Agenda' Talks: 10 Points

PM Modi is confident his talks with Mr Putin will strengthen partnership between the two nations.

New Delhi: Days after Prime Minister Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan for an informal summit, he headed for Russia this morning for a similar "no-agenda" meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Amid increasing global challenges and the Trump administration's unsettling rules of governance, discussions around foreign policies and enhanced coordination among nations are gaining prominence. The summit, which is being held at the summer beach resort of Sochi, is at the invitation of President Putin. Before boarding the flight, PM Modi expressed hope that his talks with Mr Putin will strengthen the "special and privileged" strategic partnership between the two nations.