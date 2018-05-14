PM Modi To Visit Russia Next Week For Informal Summit With Vladimir Putin Both leaders will also discuss their respective national developmental priorities and bilateral matters.

Share EMAIL PRINT

The informal summit is in keeping with the tradition of regular consultations between India and Russia.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia on May 21 for an informal summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The summit, which will be held at the summer beach resort of Sochi, is being held at the invitation of President Putin.



This will be an important occasion for the two leaders to exchange views on international matters in a broad and long-term perspective with the objective of further strengthening our special and privileged strategic partnership, said a statement from the external affairs ministry.



Both leaders will also discuss their respective national developmental priorities and bilateral matters.



This informal summit is in keeping with the tradition of regular consultations between India and Russia at the highest levels, the statement said.







Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia on May 21 for an informal summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The summit, which will be held at the summer beach resort of Sochi, is being held at the invitation of President Putin.This will be an important occasion for the two leaders to exchange views on international matters in a broad and long-term perspective with the objective of further strengthening our special and privileged strategic partnership, said a statement from the external affairs ministry. Both leaders will also discuss their respective national developmental priorities and bilateral matters.This informal summit is in keeping with the tradition of regular consultations between India and Russia at the highest levels, the statement said. For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.