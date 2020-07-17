Top Quotes Of PM Modi's Address At UN Economic And Social Council Session

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the High-Level segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council's session. In his address, he talked about India's efforts to fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He also said that India is helping other developing countries in achieving their sustainable development goals.
Here are the top quotes of PM Modi's address:
- The COVID-19 pandemic has severely tested the resilience of all nations. In India, we have tried to make the fight against the pandemic a people's movement, by combining the efforts of the government and the civil society.
- We have always treated ourselves as first responders in our region for our neighbours. India has responded with speed and solidarity in times of Ebola, earthquakes, cyclones and COVID-19.
- In our fight against COVID-19, we are ensuring one of the best recovery rates in the world.
- Today, the United Nations brings together 193 member countries. Along with its membership, the expectations from the organisation have also grown.
- India has actively supported the UN's development work and the ECOSOC. The first president of ECOSOC was an Indian. India also contributed to shaping the ECOSOC agenda.
- Today, through our domestic efforts, we are again playing a salient role in achieving Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals. We are also supporting other developing countries in meeting their Sustainable Development Goals
- Our motto is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas' - meaning 'Together, for everyone's growth, with everyone's trust'. This resonates with the core Sustainable Development Goals principle of leaving no one behind.
- If India achieves its goals, it will go a long way in achieving global goals.
- Let us pledge to reform the global multilateralism. Only a reformed multilateralism with a reformed UN can only meet the aspirations of humanity.
- UN was originally born of the furies of World War 2. The fury of the pandemic provides context for its rebirth.