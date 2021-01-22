Narendra Chanchal, Popular Bhajan Singer, Dies. PM Tweets Condolences

Narendra Chanchal died in a Delhi hospital today

Narendra Chanchal, well-known bhajan singer died at a Delhi hospital on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Extremely saddened to hear the news of Narendra Chanchal ji's death. He made a mark in the world of devotional songs. My condolences to his family and fans." Narendra Chanchal was admitted in a hospital on November 27. He was 76. Several others condoled the death of Narendra Chanchal. Besides several popular bhajans, Narendra Chanchal had also sung in Hindi films.

"Extremely saddened to learn the unfortunate demise of veteran singer Narendra Chanchal known for his religious songs and bhajans...," the Ministry of Culture said in its condolence message.

Extremely saddened to learn the unfortunate demise of Veteran singer Narendra Chanchal known for his religious songs and bhajans. Heartfelt condolences to the departed soul & strength to the family members in this hour of bereavement. pic.twitter.com/XqtRT5Jwg6 — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) January 22, 2021

"Saddened to hear demise of singer Narendra Chanchal ji , He will be remembered for his bhajans and some remarkable songs in Hindi films, my heartfelt condolences to his admirers and family," tweeted filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

Saddened to hear demise of Singer #NarendraChanchal ji , He will be remembered for his bhajans and some remarkable songs in Hindi films, My heartfelt condolences to his admirers and family. Om Shanti ???? pic.twitter.com/b4wpKfb17i — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 22, 2021

"Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved Narendra Chanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode...Heartfelt condolences to his family," cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted.