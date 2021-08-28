Union Minister Narayan Rane Disrespected PM's Directives: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut said Narayan Rane and the BJP need to introspect. (FILE)

Union minister Narayan Rane's "egotist and revengeful attitude" has forced the BJP on backfoot, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday and alleged the Konkan strongman was not following the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi vis-a-vis the 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra'.

Addressing the party workers in Nashik, Mr Raut hit back at Mr Rane over the latter's statement that he will "dig out" "old cases" saying the Sena has the "Kundli" (a record) of Rane, a former Shiv Sainik, and can open a "sandook" (box).

Mr Rane was arrested and released on bail on Tuesday late at night over his "would have slapped" comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

One of the FIRs against Mr Rane was registered in Nashik.

"Besides Rane, other (newly-inducted) Union ministers from Maharashtra- Bharti Pawar, Kapil Patil, Bhagwat Karad are also touring various areas as part of the 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra'. But instead of following PM Modi's directives to propagate the work of the Central government, Rane has been targetting the Sena, Uddhav Thackeray and the MVA government," Mr Raut said.

He said Mr Rane and the BJP will have to introspect.

"The BJP will soon realise its mistake (of inducting Rane). It is already on backfoot due to Rane's attitude of revenge and ego which will eventually bring the BJP down," he said.

Referring to Mr Rane's threat of digging out old cases, Mr Raut asked, "Don't we have his 'Kundli'. Be prepared when we open our 'sandook' (box)".

Mr Rane's 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra' is currently touring the coastal Konkan region, including the Sindhudurg district, his stronghold.

Mr Raut also spoke about the one-on-one meeting between Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and Thackeray, saying the CM must have told Fadnavis what he needed to do.

"We have political differences with BJP. If BJP wants to shoot us over Rane's shoulders, we are ready. We had differences with (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar also but today we are together," he said.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr Raut said Mr Rane's mental health is not well and advised the latter to practice Yoga.

“The action against Rane was legal and justified. Everyone is equal before the law. Rane's mental health is not well. He needs to practice Yoga. Even Shiv Sainiks will pray for his good health,” Mr Raut said.

Taking a swipe at Mr Rane, he said 36 Union ministers organised the 'Jan Aashirwad Yatras' like normal persons except for one person, who instead of campaigning for the Modi government, is only criticising the Sena.

Mr Raut praised the union minister of state for health Dr Bharati Pawar who organised the Yatra in the Nashik district.

Responding to a query, Mr Raut clarified that he had not given shelter to Sena corporator Deepak Datir and corporator Kiran Darade's husband Bala Darade against whom a case has been filed regarding the attack on a BJP office in Nashik on August 24. The two were seen with Mr Raut in Mumbai on Friday and many news channels had broadcast the footage.

“I told them (Datir and Darade) to remain present before the police immediately. They got the interim bail. I am a law-abiding citizen. Everyone is equal before the law,” he said.

Meanwhile, former MLA Vasant Gite's son and Nashik ex-deputy mayor Prathamesh Gite, currently with the BJP, is set to join the Sena, sources said, adding he met Raut at a hotel on Saturday. PTI MR COR

