Andhra Minister Makes A Vizag Offer To CEO Who Flagged Bengaluru Potholes

Amid the outcry over a logistics firm CEO's announcement to move its office out of Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road area, Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh has made a Vizag offer. Responding to BlackBuck CEO and co-founder Rajesh Yabaji's post, Mr Lokesh has pitched Vizag as a possible option for relocation.

"Hi Rajesh, can I interest you in relocating your company to Vizag? We are rated among top 5 cleanest cities in India, are building best-in-class infra, and have been rated the safest city for women. Please send me a DM," the Andhra minister has said in a post on X.

Hi Rajesh, can I interest you in relocating your company to Vizag? We are rated among top 5 cleanest cities in India, are building best-in-class infra, and have been rated the safest city for women. Please send me a DM. https://t.co/HLfP2CVTys — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) September 17, 2025

Earlier, Mr Yabaji said that BlackBuck has been based in Bellandur for the past nine years. "But it's now very-very hard to continue here. We have decided to move out." Citing the reasons behind the big decision, he said, "Average commute for my colleagues shot up to 1.5+ hrs (one way). Roads full of potholes and dust, coupled with the lowest intent to get them rectified. Didn't see any of this changing in the next 5 years."

The post put the spotlight on the massive civic and infrastructure issues residents and businesses have been facing in the IT capital.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson of Biocon and a key voice of India Inc., called for "emergency measures" to address the issues. Mohandas Pai, chairman of Aarin Capital and Manipal Global Education, termed the Bengaluru situation a "big, big failure of governance". "Minister DKShivakumar, please see, cos are moving out of ORR. Situation beyond hope. Please intervene."

Nara Lokesh, son of Telugu Desam Party leader and Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, holds multiple portfolios in the state cabinet. These include Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Real Time Governance and Human Resources Development.

The TDP came to power in Andhra last year, and the minister's red carpet for businesses is aimed at boosting investment and employment in the state. With Bengaluru making headlines for bad roads, hours-long traffic jams and skyrocketing rents, the Andhra minister is looking to position Vizag as a possible option for new businesses.