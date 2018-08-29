Nandamuri Harikrishna, Son Of Ex-Andhra Chief Minister, Dies In Accident

N Harikrishna, 62, was also the brother-in-law of N Chandrababu Naidu

Nandamuri Harikrishna, the son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, died today in a road accident in Telangana.

N Harikrishna, 61, was a former parliamentarian and an actor. He was also the brother-in-law of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and a member of the politburo of the state's ruling Telugu Desam Party.

The accident took place around 6:30 am in Nalgonda, 100 km from Hyderabad.

The actor-politician was driving his SUV, a Toyota Fortuner, at a high speed, to attend a wedding in Nellore when his car hit a divider and flipped, landing on its side. The police believe Mr Harikrishna was driving at a speed of up to 150 km per hour as he wanted to make it to the wedding by 9 am.

The SUV also hit another car, a Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Three others in the car with Mr Harikrishna survived with injuries.

Mr Harikrishna was thrown out of the car and suffered chest and head wounds. He was taken to hospital in a very critical state. He died soon after.

In the 1980s, Mr Harikrishna famously drove around his father NT Rama Rao -- or NTR -- on a campaign tour of the state. He was made state transport minister when NTR became chief minister.

Mr Harikrishna's sons, Junior NTR and Nandamuri Kalyanram, both popular actors, went to the hospital.

Mr Harikrishna's oldest son Nandamuri Janakiram was killed in a road accident in 2014. Junior NTR was also in an accident in 2009, but he escaped with injuries.