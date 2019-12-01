'Nana Patole Belongs To Family Of Farmer, Will Give Justice To All': Uddhav Thackeray

Congress MLA Nana Patole was elected unopposed as Maharashtra Assembly Speaker on Sunday

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that newly-elected Speaker of the state Assembly Nana Patole will give justice to everyone as he belongs to the family of a farmer.

Congress MLA Nana Patole was elected unopposed as Maharashtra Assembly Speaker on Sunday after the BJP withdrew its candidature for the post. The BJP took the decision after an all-party meeting.

"Nana Patole has also come from a farmer family and I am very confident that he will give justice to everyone," Mr Thackeray said while speaking in the Assembly.

While former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said the party decided to withdraw the candidature for the Speaker's post agreeing to the request of other parties.

"We had nominated Kisan Kathore for the post of assembly speaker, but in the all-party meeting, other parties requested us and its has been a tradition that speaker is appointed unopposed, so we accepted the request and withdrew our candidate's name," Mr Fadnavis said.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil announced the party's decision to take back the nomination of Kisan Kathore for the Assembly Speaker post after an all-party meeting in the morning.

Barely an hour after the announcement, pro-tem Speaker formally announced Mr Patole's election as the Speaker in the House.