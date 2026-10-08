Rs 35 A Month To Crores In Net Worth: How Nana Patekar Built An Empire

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who passed away early on Thursday morning, was never a conventional Bollywood superstar. A self-made actor with no industry connections, he rose from a humble background through sheer talent. In an interview, Patekar recalled walking about eight kilometres after school to Chunabhatti in Mumbai, where he painted film posters. He earned Rs 35 a month and got one meal a day.

Patekar had said his family's financial situation changed sharply after his father lost his property. The experience of hunger and financial insecurity stayed with him for years. That early struggle was a long way from the wealth he would eventually accumulate through a career spanning Hindi and Marathi cinema. Estimates of his net worth have varied widely, with recent reports putting it between Rs 60 crore and Rs 80 crore.

Nana Patekar's Rise: From Rags To Riches

Nana Patekar often spoken about a childhood marked by financial hardships. He started working when he was just 13. In Class IX, he painted film posters and earned Rs 35 a month.

He got his first Bollywood break in 1978 with Gaman. Over the years, he became one of the most respected actors in Indian cinema. Films such as Parinda, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Ab Tak Chhappan, Natsamrat and Welcome turned him into a household name.

His earnings grew with his career. As per media reports, he charged around Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore for a film in his later years. He also earned through other appearances and brand-related work. His reported wealth was not limited to his earnings from cinema.

Significantly, Patekar was known for keeping his lifestyle simple despite his wealth. For years, he lived in a 750-square-foot one-bedroom apartment in Andheri, Mumbai. The property was bought decades ago for around Rs 1.1 lakh and is now estimated to be worth around Rs 3 crore.

Nana Patekar's house in Pune's Khadakwasla.

He also owned a home in Goa. Another major property associated with Patekar was his farmhouse (around 27 acres) near Khadakwasla in Pune. It was used for farming, with crops such as wheat and paddy grown there.

Similarly, Patekar's car collection was also relatively understated compared with that of many Bollywood stars. He owned a Mahindra Jeep CJ4, a Mahindra Scorpio and an Audi Q7.

However, luxury never dictated Patekar's choices. Apparently, he had once refused to spend Rs 1.5 crore on a luxury car, saying he would rather use the money to help farmers. The actor continued to be associated with a modest home, practical possessions, and a relatively simple way of life.

For Patekar, the journey from poverty to wealth was never just about the number in a bank account. In his own words, his early years of hardship shaped how he viewed money, food, and success.