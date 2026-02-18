Naina Avtr, India's First AI Influencer, Has 3.75 Lakh Instagram Followers

Naina Avtr, recognised as India's first AI influencer, is set to attend the NDTV Ind.AI Summit 2026 at ITC Maurya in Delhi.

Other prominent guests expected at the summit include former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and AI researcher Stuart Russell, along with policymakers, startup founders and global technology leaders.

Who Is Naina Avtr?

Naina Avtr is a digitally crafted persona created in 2022 by Avtr Meta Labs, India's first-ever content-driven meta-influencer company.

Naina is a 22-year-old based in Mumbai, according to her Instagram. She has over 3.75 lakh followers on Instagram, where she shares fitness and fashion tips.

Her content includes dance videos to trending songs, travel updates, fashion shoots and brand collaborations.

Several brands, including Nykaa, Puma, and Pepsi, have partnered with her.

In 2024, Naina Avtr won the NDTV WhosThat360 AI Creator award, the Midday Showbiz AI Influencer award, and the International Iconic AI Influencer title.

She is also part of a mini web series called Truth & Lies.

What Are Virtual Influencers?

Virtual influencers are computer-generated fictional personalities designed to resemble real people in appearance and behaviour. Also known as AI influencers, they maintain active social media profiles, post photos and videos, interact with followers and collaborate with brands for campaigns.

Unlike human creators, virtual influencers are fully controlled by their creators, allowing precise management of tone, messaging and engagement. They are designed to respond to trends and online conversations to connect with targeted audiences.

According to the 2022 Virtual Influencers Survey by Influencer Marketing Factory, 58 per cent of respondents said they follow at least one virtual influencer.

Some of the most famous virtual influencers include Lil Miquela, Shudu Gram, Imma, Noonoouri, Lu do Magalu, Ami Yamato, Neuro-sama, and India's Kyra.