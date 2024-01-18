Meet Naina Avtr, Virtual Influencer From Jhansi With Over 1.6 Lakh Instagram Followers

Naina is a digitally crafted persona created in 2022 by Avtr Meta Labs

Virtual influencers are taking over the world of social media and have become increasingly popular in recent years. These computer-generated entities have garnered immense popularity, blurring the lines between fiction and reality. One such virtual influencer from India is Naina Avtr who is taking the Internet by storm.

Naina is a digitally crafted persona created in 2022 by Avtr Meta Labs, India's first-ever content-driven Meta-influencer company. According to her Instagram bio, Naina is 22-year-old, from Jhansi. She has over 1,68,000 followers on Instagram with whom she shares fitness and fashion tips. She also dances to trending songs and posts pictures and videos of her fashion shoots, travels, and brand collaborations.

Several brands are also taking notice of her popularity. So far, Naina has collaborated with prominent names like Nykaa, Puma, and Pepsi, proving her influence in the marketing world.

What are Virtual influencers?

Virtual influencers are fictional computer-generated 'people' who have the realistic characteristics, features, and personalities of humans. Also called AI influencers, these digital personalities have a social media presence and interact with the world from a first-person perspective.

Virtual influencers are transforming the way content is created, consumed, and marketed online. These influencers have total control over their tone and emotions, and they keep up with current events and online communities to appeal to the preferences of their intended and targeted audiences.

Just like human influencers, these influencers also post photos, videos, and stories on social media, interact with followers, and collaborate with brands for marketing campaigns.

According to the findings of the 2022 Virtual Influencers Survey released by the Influencer Marketing Factory, 58% of the respondents follow at least one virtual influencer.