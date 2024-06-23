In Pics: From Lil Miquela To Imma, Top 5 Virtual Influencers Rocking Social Media

Virtual influencers are fictional computer-generated 'people' who have realistic features

Virtual influencers are taking over the world of social media and have become increasingly popular in recent years. These computer-generated entities have garnered immense popularity, blurring the lines between fiction and reality. Simply put, virtual influencers are fictional computer-generated 'people' who have realistic characteristics, features, and personalities of humans. Also called AI influencers, these digital personalities have a social media presence and interact with the world from a first-person perspective.

Virtual influencers are transforming the way content is created, consumed, and marketed online. These influencers have total control over their tone and emotions, and they keep up with current events and online communities to appeal to the preferences of their intended and targeted audiences. Just like human influencers, these influencers also post photos, videos, and stories on social media, interact with followers, and collaborate with brands for marketing campaigns.

Here are the top five virtual influencers who are rocking social media.

1. Lu do Magalu

Photo Credit: Image instagrammed by Lu do Magalu

Brazil's Lu do Magalu with 7 million Instagram followers is the biggest virtual influencer on the internet. She was created by the Brazilian retail company Magazine Luiza and started her journey in 2009 when she promoted iBlogTV on YouTube.

She actively engages with audiences on social media platforms to promote products, share content, and interact with customers in a personable and relatable manner.

2. Barbie

Photo Credit: Image instagrammed by Barbie

Barbie, the beloved and iconic doll from Mattel, is also a digital influencer with 3.5 million followers on Instagram. As a digital persona, Barbie engages with her audience on social media platforms, sharing content related to fashion, lifestyle, and empowerment. She has also secured tons of brand deals and collaborations.

3. Lil Miquela

Photo Credit: Image instagrammed by lilmiquela

Lil Miquela, also known as Miquela Sousa is a 20-year-old Brazilian-American AI influencer residing in Los Angeles. She was created by Trevor McFedries and Sara DeCou in 2016, and has currently has 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Miquela has made significant strides in the fashion industry, collaborating with high-end brands such as Dior, Prada, and Calvin Klein. She gained global attention in 2019 by modelling alongside Bella Hadid for a Calvin Klein advertisement. Time Magazine also named Lil Miquela as one of the top 25 most influential individuals on the internet.

4. Imma Gram

Photo Credit: Image instagrammed by imma

Imma made her debut in Tokyo in 2018 and has 3,87,000 Insta followers. She is widely known for her pink bob hairstyle and ultra-fine fashion sense on Instagram. She is the first virtual model from Japan and has worked with some of the biggest names in fashion like Dior, Valentino, Puma, and Nike.

She was nominated as one of the ''New 100 talents to watch'' by Japan Economics Entertainment and supported Magnum China with the launch of the new ice cream flavour, Magnum Matcha.

5. Shudu

Photo Credit: Image instagrammed by shudu.gram

Shudu is the world's first black virtual supermodel and influencer with 2,40,000 followers on Instagram. This popular AI influencer made its first appearance in April 2017 where she was photographed for the first time by Cameron-James Wilson. Shudu has worked with various brands in fashion and has been featured in Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Smart Car, and more.