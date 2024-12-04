Meet Kavya Mehra, India's First AI-Driven Mom Influencer

Virtual influencers are taking over the world of social media and have become increasingly popular in recent years. These computer-generated entities have garnered immense popularity, blurring the lines between fiction and reality. Now, one such virtual influencer from India is Kavya Mehra, an AI-driven mom influencer who is taking the Internet by storm. Kavya is a digitally crafted persona created by Collective Artists Network, one of India's largest celebrity management firms. According to her social media bio, she is "India's first AI mom, powered by real moms".

Kavya has over 300 followers on Instagram with whom she shares her modern take on motherhood. She also cooks, paints and indulges in skincare regimens. "From planning strategies to planning meals, this is my journey-a real, unfiltered look at how I'm figuring out motherhood, all while holding on to the Kavya that existed before the kids," reads one of her captions.

According to her creators, Kavya's personality is built around the real-life experiences of real moms. "Kavya Mehra is not just a digital avatar; she is the embodiment of modern motherhood, powered by AI yet deeply rooted in human experience," the Collective Artists Network said, per Economic Times.

On Instagram, Kavya often shares snippets from her everyday life, from cooking her favourite food to enjoying Diwali. She also shares her throwback photos from her pregnancy phase to her little one growing up.

In one post she shared what kind of mom she wanted to be. "A mom that is emotionally available and can stand on her own... someone whose love is warm and steady that the children should know that they can come to her, be their safe place...," she shared in a video.

"This milestone underscores our commitment to redefining the boundaries of storytelling. Kavya isn't just a technological innovation-she's a reflection of the real-life experiences of society," said Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network, according to ET.

Notably, virtual influencers are fictional computer-generated 'people' who have the realistic characteristics, features, and personalities of humans. Also called AI influencers, these digital personalities have a social media presence and interact with the world from a first-person perspective.

Virtual influencers are transforming the way content is created, consumed, and marketed online. Just like human influencers, these influencers also post photos, videos, and stories on social media, interact with followers, and collaborate with brands for marketing campaigns.