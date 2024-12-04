Donatella Versace's 'New Face' Stuns Fans: "Someone Needs To Find Who This Doctor Is"

Italian fashion icon Donatella Versace, 69, recently stunned fans with her completely different and young look at Elton John's charity gala premiere of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical over the weekend.

Versace wore a stunning mini gold dress to the event and shared some photos on Instagram in which she posed with the likes of Vanessa Williams, Anna Wintour, and Elton John. However, there was one photo that really raised some eyebrows, as she posed near a black SUV and looked very edited in it. Fans called her look "unrecognizable," with many appearing surprised by her look in the comments and questioning what is the real reason behind this look.

The charity gala was held in London, where they commemorated the beloved musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada. Although the event itself has been lauded, Versace's photos had everyone talking online.

One person wrote, "Donatella, new face," while another said, "Something changed in you, Donatella, and it is something wonderful. You look much younger and happier, and it shows your outside look."

A third person added, "People, someone needs to find out who this doctor in Hollywood is who is performing these miracles," while a fourth stated, "Siempre viva! She drank the potion, and she is giving."

Although the blonde beauty has never acknowledged having plastic surgery, she has garnered media attention for her frequent changes in appearance over the years.