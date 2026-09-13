Nagpur Man Kills Daughter-In-Law With Axe Over Black Magic Suspicion: Cops

They had been feuding for months. On Saturday, it took a fatal turn.

Laxmi Ravishankar Pali had been washing clothes when her father-in-law Nathulal Pali got into another argument with her and in a fit of rage smashed her head with an axe, killing her on the spot, Nagpur police said. She was 42.

The 72-year-old father-in-law then jumped into a well located behind the house, police said, adding that he was saved and is undergoing treatment at the Medical Hospital.

Nathulal was frequently ill and suspected his daughter-in-law of practicing black magic on him. He believed that this black magic was the cause of his illness and was also responsible for his son's death. The two often quarreled over this issue, police said.

Nathulal Pali, 72, allegedly smashed his daughter-in-law's head with an axe

"A call was received reporting that an elderly man had fallen into a well; the team arrived at the scene and retrieved him with the help of the fire brigade. At home, he frequently quarreled with his daughter-in-law, Lakshmi Ravishankar Pali, accusing her of practicing black magic and causing his son's death. A dispute over this very issue broke out today as well, during which he struck her on the head with an axe, resulting in her death," Yunus Sheikh, Police Inspector Yashodhara Nagar, said.

According to the police, Lakshmi lived in a separate room in the house with her two children; her husband died three years ago. Nathulal was also involved in a domestic dispute with his own wife, and the two lived in separate rooms.

The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination

The police have conducted an inquest and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. The Yashodhara Nagar police have registered a case of murder and initiated an investigation.

(With inputs from Sanjay Ramakant Tiwari)