Nagpur Businessman Dies After Setting Car With Family Inside On Fire

Horrific videos show the burning car, with the driver inside, and firemen trying to put out the blaze.

Driven by financial troubles, a businessman in Nagpur set himself and his family on fire in his car on Tuesday afternoon. He was killed but his wife and son, who managed to get out of the car, survived with severe burns.

Horrific videos show the burning car, with the driver inside, and firemen trying to put out the blaze.

Ramraj Bhat, 58, allegedly took his family out for lunch at a hotel and drove his car a distance before stopping suddenly on a road.

He allegedly poured petrol on himself, his wife and son. Before they could react, he set himself on fire along with them.

Ramraj Bhat died of severe burns. His wife Sangita Bhat, 57, and son Nandan, 25, somehow opened the doors and jumped out of the car but they were also badly burnt. They are believed to be in a critical state at a private hospital.

The police say a note was found inside a plastic bag in the charred car, in which the businessman had written about suicide because of his financial crisis.