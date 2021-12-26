Panel To Decide On Withdrawing Controversial Law AFSPA From Nagaland

A committee will be formed to look into the withdrawal of the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Nagaland, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah this afternoon. The demand for the withdrawal of the controversial law had spiked in the state after 14 civilians died earlier this month in the botched operation by the army and the retaliatory violence that followed in Mon district.

"Briefed the media with regard to the meeting chaired by Hon'ble @HMOIndia Shri @AmitShah on Dec' 23, 2021 in New Delhi. Grateful to Amit Shah ji for taking up the matter with utmost seriousness. The State Govt. appeals to all sections to continue to maintain a peaceful atmosphere," read the tweet by Mr Rio.

Last week, the Nagaland assembly unanimously resolved to demand a repeal of AFSPA from the northeast, especially the state.

Mr Rio led the Assembly in passing the resolution at a special session.

"Nagaland and the Naga people have always opposed AFSPA. It should be repealed," the Chief Minister had said days after the violence earlier in a searing attack on what he called the "draconian law".