Nagaland Factions Agree On Formation Of Common Body Over Peace Talks

Two Naga factions -- NSCN-IM and NNPGs -- have agreed to form a common body to explore ways and move forward towards finding a solution to the imbroglio over the Naga peace talks.

The decision to have the common body known as 'Council of Naga Relationships and Cooperation' was an outcome of a two-day meeting between the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) initiated by the Forum for Naga Reconciliation, a release said.

The Centre has been holding parallel peace parleys with the NSCN-IM and the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups, comprising at least seven units.

"In response to the Naga people's yearning for reconciliation and unity in purpose, the NNPGs and the NSCN-IM, with a renewed spirit of commitment, met in Kolkata on October 17 and 18 under the initiative of the FNR," it said.

Taking forward the September Accordant resolve, the two Naga groups have agreed to form the common body to explore, at the earliest, realistic ways for Nagas to move forward on the basis of its historical and political rights, the release said.

On September 14, the two factions had met under the initiative of FNR and signed the September Accordant, declaring that they are committed to a dialogue in order to move forward, live in peace and overcome the cynicism, anxiety, and disagreements that have caused them to see each other as foes and strangers, rather than members of the same family.

