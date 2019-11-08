Nagaland Launches Online Permit For Tourists

Chief Minister said this will separate tourists and others of different states to promote tourism.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio today launched the online Inner Line Permit (ILP) to ease the process for tourists visiting the state without any hindrance.

"Happy to launch ILP for tourists to Nagaland. ILP segregates tourists and government officials of other states to promote tourism and development. Hence, a separate ILP is issued," Mr Rio tweeted.

Happy to launch online Inner Line Permit (ILP) for tourists to #Nagaland. ILP segregates tourists & Govt. official of other states from the other categories to promote tourism and development. Hence, a separate ILP is issued.



Tourists can apply for ILP athttps://t.co/MuF5tT0Lb6pic.twitter.com/rc8cSoR3YC — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) November 8, 2019

Principal Secretary Home, Abhijit Sinha said the present Online ILP module is only for domestic tourists.

"If it is done in working days, the whole process may take only 5-10 minutes" Mr Sinha said. The online ILP module www.ilp.nagaland.gov.in is in addition to the manual mode, which will still be in operation," Mr Sinha said.

The ILP derives from the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulations, 1873, and entails issuance of official travel documents issued by the Central government to allow inward travel of an Indian citizen into a protected/restricted area for a limited period.

It is a British-era regulation designed to preserve ethnicity and culture of the northeastern tribals. It required all Indian citizens, not usually residents of the area, to secure a special permit for entering the border states and regions of the North-East.

The permit system is still in force in Nagaland as well as Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

Mr Sinha said ILP's online module will also improve the overall quality of monitoring of the implementation of the ILP regime as all the enforcement agencies will have access to real-time information of the applicants, the number of approvals obtained, the duration of visits and the places of visit.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.