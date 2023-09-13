Nagaland Assembly Passes Resolution For Exemption From Uniform Civil Code

The Nagaland Assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution strongly urging that the state be completely exempted from the purview of the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The 14th house of Nagaland legislative Assembly unanimously resolves for exemption from the proposed enactment of UCC in its application to the State of Nagaland, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said moving the government resolution on the second day of the monsoon session of the House.

"The Nagaland government and Naga people are of the view that the UCC will pose a threat to customary laws, social practices and the religious practices of the Naga people, which will be in danger of encroachment in the event of imposition of UCC," he said.

The apparent objective of the UCC is to have a single law on personal matters like marriage and divorce, custody and guardianship, adoption and maintenance, succession and inheritance, he said.

The Nagaland government through a cabinet decision submitted its views on the subject to the Commission on July 4 conveying its opposition on the grounds of the "unique history" of Nagaland since the pre-Independent British era, the assurance of non-interference policy starting since pre-Independence times and continued by the Centre in the social and religious practices and customary laws of the people of and the constitutional guarantees given under Article 371A, Rio said.

He also recalled that in the consultative meeting with various stakeholders on the subject of UCC organised by the state government on September 1, the representatives of the various Tribal Organizations and civil societies have expressed their strong resentment and objection to the idea of having UCC.

The Government of India (GoI) appointed the 22nd Law Commission of India on February 21, 2020 and extended its term up to August 31, 2024. It issued a public notice on June 14, 2023 inviting views and ideas from all stakeholders on the subject matter of having a UCC throughout India, he said.

Article 371A of the Constitution mainly states that no act of Parliament will apply to the state of Nagaland in a matter relating to religious or social practices of Nagas, Naga customary law and procedure administration of civil or criminal justice involving decisions according to Naga customary law and ownership and transfer of land and its resources will apply to the state unless its Assembly decides so by a resolution, he said.

The legislators on Monday deliberated on the consequences of implementing UCC in the state and the Nagaland Speaker Sharingain Longkumer had granted leave to the government to bring a resolution on Tuesday.

Longkumer put the resolution to vote and it was adopted unanimously by voice vote without any amendment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)