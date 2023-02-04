Nagaland Group Calls Off Election Boycott, Amit Shah Praises Move

Nagaland will go to polls on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed the Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organisation's decision to withdraw its assembly election boycott call stating that it is an "expression of trust in the Modi government."

Taking to Twitter, Shah said "It is heartening that in an expression of trust in the Modi government, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organisation (ENPO) in Nagaland has withdrawn its call to boycott the assembly elections. The decision will help in keeping the ongoing process of peace and development unhindered."

The Home Minister further said that he is grateful for their positive gesture reaffirming ENPO's commitment to democratic processes.

"I am grateful for their positive gesture reaffirming ENPO's commitment to democratic processes. PM Narendra Modi Ji has made untiring efforts to assure the people of Northeast India that the government is with them and the ENPO's move is an approval of these endeavours," he added.

ENPO resolved to relax its earlier stand to abstain in any election process till their demand for a separate state- Frontier State is granted.

In an official statement, ENPO said that they have decided to relax the August 26, 2022, resolution with immediate effect at its executive meeting held on Saturday at Tourist Lodge Dimapur following the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Following the request of the MHA to review the August 26, 2022, resolution of ENPO and its constituent Tribal Bodies and Frontal Organizations to abstain in any election process and the subsequent assurance given by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ENPO officials on February 2, 2023, the ENPO in due consultation with its constituent Tribal Bodies and Frontal Organizations hereby relaxed the August 26, 2022, resolution with immediate effect," the statement reads.

Stating that the assurance was a solution as mutually agreed will be reached after following the due process and will be implemented after completion of the election process.

ENPO also stated that it has taken serious note of the MHA's request letter dated January 16, 2023, addressed to ENPO President to review the August 26, 2022, resolution of ENPO, its constituent Tribal Bodies and Frontal Organizations regarding non-participation in the elections to ensure free, fair and peaceful polls to the Nagaland State Assembly in the larger interest of democracy in the country.

"In faith with the Union Home Minister and the MHA, GOI, ENPO relaxes the August 26, 2022 resolution in the interest of fair and peaceful conduct of the election in the state," it added.

ENPO further requested all the citizens to cooperate with the government in the conduct of the election and not create any law and order problems within ENPO's jurisdiction

"Further, ENPO requests all its citizens to cooperate with the government in the conduct of the election and not create any law and order problem within ENPO jurisdiction," it added.

Notably, the ENPO has been demanding a separate- Frontier State and has also issued warnings to its people and legislators not to participate in the election process.

With this significant change, Nagaland is all clear and free as it finds its way to conduct the elections smoothly.

Nagaland will go to polls on February 27 and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)